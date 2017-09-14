‘South Park’ Made A Mess With Amazon, Google, And White Supremacy In Its Season 21 Premiere

Managing Editor, Trending
09.13.17

South Park has returned for season 21, delivering chicken wings to fans to celebrate the premiere and following through on the reports that the show would tackle white supremacists. Not only did that happen, but the show also brought back some classic jokes, and focused on the increasing popularity of house renovation and flipping entertainment, all while highlighting the trouble with getting too attached to your digital home assistant. It also possibly marked the rumored return of the show to a more stand-alone episode format after its flirtation with being serialized for the past few seasons. This might take a few episodes to fully realize, but it seems like we’re back on that path.

As it is known to do, the show took on the real life issues and events we’ve seen over the past year and brought them into the animated world in their own twisted sorta way. Not only did we find out exactly why those white supremacists are so angry — calling back to the images from Charlottesville without actually trivializing any of it — they managed to roll Google, Amazon, and other tech companies into the mix as the boogeyman causing trouble for everybody this episode.

There will be more in our review tomorrow, but for now, we can just bask in the return and take see how other people are taking some of the show’s stand out moments. But in order to get to those that loved it, we first have to look at those that truly did not enjoy it at all:

