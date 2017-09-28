Spike

Former Stan Lee’s Stripperella haven Spike has elected to leave The Mist out of their lineup when they undergo their big Paramount Network rebrand in 2018.

Variety reports that the series, based on the same Stephen King horror novella as the 2007 cinematic adaptation, has been canceled after just a single season. Weak ratings and lukewarm reviews did the program no favors in determining its fate, but Spike’s rebranding shift into trying to be a premium TV player seemed like it would doom The Mist either way with only the hotness of the Stephen King brand likely to save it.

The transformation of Spike into the Paramount Network (but not UPN) is a massive retooling the cable outlet hasn’t seen since its TNN days. A number of scripted offerings are already lined up for the post-Spike era including a small screen take on Heathers previously earmarked for TV Land, Kevin Costner’s TV return in Yellowstone and the six-part event series Waco starring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch. While The Mist won’t make the leap, some shows will migrate to the Paramount Network. Lip Sync Battle, Ink Master and Bar Rescue will all appear in Spike’s new (and less Manswers-y) form.

WACO, a 6 part TV event, premieres this January on Paramount Network. Here is the first look. pic.twitter.com/QHIGgZNaxu — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) September 26, 2017

(Via Variety)