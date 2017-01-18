AMC/CBS

Star Trek Discovery had a rocky road to production, losing TV maestro Bryan Fuller and getting delayed because of it from the beginning of 2017 to May. Well, good news and bad news. The bad news is that it’s delayed again, the good news is that it’s simply because CBS wants people to know what it is.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting the delay on the show, which starts production next week, is for two reasons. The first is that because The Walking Dead is running its season through April, CBS doesn’t want people to confuse lead actor Sonequa Martin-Green’s character with her role as Sasha. The second is because CBS is letting the showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, long-time collaborators of Fuller, take their time and produce the show the right way:

The other reason is there’s still a lot of careful deliberation continuing to go into making Discovery special, from the choice of directors, to set design, to the special effects. While May would have been a strong premiere month for the project since Discovery will launch on the CBS broadcast network before moving to the streaming service (May is a ratings surge month), given that Discovery will normally live on All-Access there’s no pressure to fill a specific time slot.

In other words, CBS wants this to be more Deep Space Nine than Voyager, which is an admirable goal. However, the lack of a firm date on the schedule does raise an eyebrow or two. Raising an eyebrow for a different reason is the casting of James Frain, playing Sarek, Spock’s father. It’s the first real connection Discovery has to the crew of the Enterprise, and it might mean we also see a portrait of Spock as a young man. We’ll find out hopefully this year.

(via Entertainment Weekly)