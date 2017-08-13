Watch live video from Samwitwer on www.twitch.tv
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was from a simpler time in blockbuster gaming. THQ was still around, LucasArts was still working on fresh new additions to the Star Wars universe, and gamers were shifting into the next generation of hardware. The Force Unleashed was the ultimate example of what the old, pre-Disney days of Star Wars were trying to do — push technical boundaries and add weird new wrinkles to the Star Wars extended universe, even if they canonically screwed with every important facet of the mythos.
In The Force Unleashed, players stepped into the ridiculously powerful shoes of “Starkiller” or, Galen Marek, in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Baby Marek is discovered by Vader to be the most gifted Force-wielder since he was a little boy on Tatooine, trying spinning because that’s a good trick, and takes him on as a secret apprentice. Starkiller goes on to become the right-hand man for Vader, who eventually employs him to kill all the remaining Jedi after Order 66.
