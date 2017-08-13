In The Force Unleashed, players stepped into the ridiculously powerful shoes of “Starkiller” or, Galen Marek, in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Baby Marek is discovered by Vader to be the most gifted Force-wielder since he was a little boy on Tatooine, trying spinning because that’s a good trick, and takes him on as a secret apprentice. Starkiller goes on to become the right-hand man for Vader, who eventually employs him to kill all the remaining Jedi after Order 66.

