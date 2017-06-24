Stephen Colbert‘s apparent The Late Show trip to Russia isn’t just an opportunity to troll Donald Trump on Twitter. The comedian also appeared on an episode of the Russian late night program Evening Urgant, which is hosted by television personality and comedian Ivan Urgant. Colbert’s Russian counterpart, who considers himself a follower of former Late Show host David Letterman in terms of style and presentation, presented his guest with a little game of Russian roulette — albeit with vodka shots and pickles instead of the version popularized by The Deer Hunter.

“This is not shown in the United States?” Colbert quipped with Urgant after each man did a shot of vodka and ate a pickle. “I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.” All the while, Urgant jokingly urged Colbert to “stop,” quickly offered him another vodka shot, and the two toasted each other before taking a second swig.

2020 jokes notwithstanding, Colbert couldn’t resist making a joke about current President Trump when taking his first vodka shot and pickle before Urgant took his. “To the beautiful and friendly Russian people,” said the American television host. “I don’t understand why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.” Whatever The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has cooked up for its Russian episode, it’s bound to be a Matryoshka doll of laughs when it debuts.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)