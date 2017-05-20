Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert couldn’t help bringing back Tuck Buckford after this week’s latest Alex Jones news. If you were smothered by all of the Trump “bombshells” being dropped in connection to the Comey firing and Russia investigation, you likely missed Alex Jones’ apology to Chobani yogurt. The company filed a lawsuit against Jones and Infowars for spreading false allegations regarding sexual assault by Syrian refugees and Chobani’s factory in Idaho “bringing in tuberculosis and crime by hiring refugees.” At first, it seemed that Jones was willing to double down on his claims, much like he did with his claims about the Sandy Hook massacre, but did a rare reversal earlier this week by apologizing and settling with Chobani:

“During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars, Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted. On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did.”

Some of the articles and videos are still up as of Saturday but the apology stands out as a moment where the conspiracy theorist actually backed down from a claim. That was enough of a moment for Stephen Colbert to stop mocking Trump for a bit and refocus on Jones for his show Friday night. That means the return of Tuck and more messy fun with dairy products. This time he has his own list of apologies to get out, including one to the fine folks at Breakstone Cottage Cheese. He doesn’t do the same for Jergens and their lotion bottle listening devices, though it does have some interesting side effects once you ingest it.

