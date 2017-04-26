Stephen Colbert’s detour to Alex Jones country for the past week has been a delightful excuse to not talk about Donald Trump 24/7. It helps that Jones is responding to the heightened coverage of his custody hearing in a brash manner that you’d expect from the Infowars host. He’s denied the claims made by his own legal team about his on-air persona being an act and called the media coverage an example of fake news, but it is getting to the point where it is harder to believe such things.

Not only did Jones release an hour-long video about Sandy Hook and turn it into a showcase and defense of his male prowess — claiming to have bedded 150 women and fought grown men by age 16 — but he’s also going to war with Chobani over claims he made about the yogurt company’s plant in Twin Falls, Idaho. With that response, Jones essentially challenged the heads of the yogurt company to a fight and followed it up with a live feed doubling down on his claims about Chobani. It’s all fuel for the fire and guys like Colbert are lined up ready to feast.