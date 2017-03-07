What Is Going On With Jeff Sessions?

Stephen Colbert Taunts Anderson Cooper After Finding Out He Mutes President Trump On Twitter

#Twitter
03.07.17 42 mins ago

Anderson Cooper admitted a shocking fact that should raise a few eyebrows with the way we get our current political news. While chatting with Stephen Colbert and explaining this weekend’s “tweetstorm” by President Trump, Cooper reveals that he’s muted the president. Instead of just unfollowing Trump and leaving him stung that popular newsman Anderson Cooper has left him behind, the man has just entered the cone of silence while Trump shouts till red in the face.

It’s admirable to most, I’m sure. Reporting on the things that Trump tweets is likely the silliest thing we have to deal with in 2017 and skipping out on that isn’t a bad thing. But as Cooper points out, muting the president leaves you out of the loop when it comes to watching Trump pull a Nixon in real time. CNN might be the original “fake news” according to the president, but they still have to keep up with the other networks. If the other networks are plugged into the president’s latest toilet thought. You can’t trust anybody in this Twitter game.

CNN

TAGSANDERSON COOPERdonald trumpSTEPHEN COLBERTTwitter
