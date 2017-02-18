Trump Plays The Victim

Stephen Colbert Defends The Steves Of The World Ahead Of His Next Live ‘Late Show’

Managing Editor, Trending
02.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Stephen Colbert has been on quite the winning streak lately. Some are giving credit to the Trump administration and his nightly commentary on whatever zaniness the president was involved with for the day, but I think it’s just Colbert finally getting comfortable. It’s hard to think of Colbert not being a success after his run on Comedy Central, so it’s a welcome sight.

Friday night continued that winning streak and Colbert took the moment to apologize to America on behalf of Steves all over the nation. The Trump administration has quite a few Steves on board, but Colbert wants you all to know that not all Steves are similar to the ones running the show in Washington. Just because there’s Steve Bannon or Stephen Miller spewing nonsense, doesn’t mean we have to lump them in with Stephen King or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He also continues to not hold his tongue in reference to President Trump, which is always welcome.

All of this success will also bring Colbert his 14th live Late Show following President Trump’s first address to Congress on Feb 28th. Hopefully, it will be a little different than his fist solo press conference:

This will be The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s 14th time airing live — 15, counting Colbert’s election-night special on Showtime. Stemming from his long tenure at Comedy Central as host of The Colbert Report, Colbert has been aggressive in his coverage of politics since before the Nov. 8. election, covering both the Republican and Democratic national conventions live, as well as two of the three presidential debates between the now-president and Hillary Clinton.

TAGSdonald trumpSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP