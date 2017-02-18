Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert has been on quite the winning streak lately. Some are giving credit to the Trump administration and his nightly commentary on whatever zaniness the president was involved with for the day, but I think it’s just Colbert finally getting comfortable. It’s hard to think of Colbert not being a success after his run on Comedy Central, so it’s a welcome sight.

Friday night continued that winning streak and Colbert took the moment to apologize to America on behalf of Steves all over the nation. The Trump administration has quite a few Steves on board, but Colbert wants you all to know that not all Steves are similar to the ones running the show in Washington. Just because there’s Steve Bannon or Stephen Miller spewing nonsense, doesn’t mean we have to lump them in with Stephen King or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He also continues to not hold his tongue in reference to President Trump, which is always welcome.

All of this success will also bring Colbert his 14th live Late Show following President Trump’s first address to Congress on Feb 28th. Hopefully, it will be a little different than his fist solo press conference: