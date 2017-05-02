Is The First 100 Days A Good Presidential Measure?

Stephen Colbert Spews NSFW Insults At Donald Trump On Behalf Of John Dickerson And Reporters ‘With Dignity’

05.02.17 10 mins ago

Stephen Colbert truly did not hold back during his Monday night show, and one gets the sense that he is losing his patience with the President of the United States and the actions the leader of the free world has taken in office. There was of course the conveniently spliced together interview to “celebrate” Trump’s first 100 days in office that served as what a dream interview with the President would probably look like for the longtime late night host. But earlier in his show, Colbert used the monologue to let off steam that seemingly has been building up over the last few months with no suitable outlet. Well, he found his outlet.

Trump sat down with Face the Nation‘s John Dickerson for a recent interview, only to abruptly end things and walk out of the room as soon as a wiretapping question arose, and Colbert wasn’t taking that insult sitting down. In a diatribe aimed directly at the president and spewed as if Trump were really sitting in the room, he didn’t hold back with the ridiculous and downright dirty names. He led off the speech with a promise,

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOWVLADIMIR PUTIN

Innovative Minds

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 14 hours ago 2 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 16 hours ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 17 hours ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP