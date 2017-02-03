Donald Trump's 4 Favorite Words

Stephen Colbert Officially Puts Donald Trump On Notice For Stealing His ‘On Notice’ Bit

02.03.17

Yesterday morning Donald Trump tweeted out that he was putting Iran “ON NOTICE” for firing a ballistic missile, noting that they should have been thankful for the “terrible deal” the United States made with them — one of many tweets Trump lobbed at the middle eastern country this week. Because that’s what presidents are supposed to do, apparently.

But as Stephen Colbert pointed out last night, nobody actually knows what “on notice” means, as National Security Advisor Michael Flynn followed up by saying that Trump’s tweet did not signal that any actions, military or diplomatic, would be taken against Iran. And more importantly, all the president has done is make Colbert notice that he ripped off his “On Notice” bit from the Colbert Report.

This is not the first time Trump has stolen from Colbert (“Truthiness” notwithstanding), as he explained, “Okay, I came up with the whole over-the-top TV character who’s desperate to be loved, doesn’t believe in facts, and has a pet eagle.” Not to mention, they both ran for president, although only one of them “knew it was a joke.”

So to punish Trump for this egregious slight, Colbert brought back his famous “on notice” board (which had been residing in his scene designer Brendan’s parents house in Massachusetts) to formally put the man ON NOTICE. And although it still may mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, damn was it ever satisfying.

