Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Stephen Colbert On Trump’s Inauguration: ‘Like Lincoln Huffing Paint Thinner’

01.21.17 34 mins ago

Stephen Colbert was in rare form with his post-inauguration analysis during the opening of Friday’s Late Show. Not only did he hit all of the major marks from the day, but Colbert was sure to bring up that we now have a president that starred in Home Alone 2 and has an intimate relationship with the Grimace. It is truly a wonderful time to be alive.

After making fun of Trump’s choice of an extra-long tie by showing off one of his own, Colbert hit the president’s speech pretty hard by declaring he sounded like “Lincoln huffing paint thinner.” He moved through each point of the speech, taking shots at those in attendance — and the large amount that didn’t attend — while also making sure to note that most of the speech was devoted to the “dumpster fire” that is America. This would likely be a tougher criticism if those images of Trump writing his own speech were the truth, but it turns out they were not.

