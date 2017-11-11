Jason Segel And Stephen Colbert Recall Fake Movies They Did In This Sublimely Silly ‘Late Show’ Segment

#Jason Segel #Stephen Colbert
11.11.17 54 mins ago

Real movies are great, but fake movies? They’re sublime and sometimes better than the genuine article.

On Friday’s edition of the Late Show, host Stephen Colbert and guest Jason Segel were tasked with talking about all the great films they’ve made together. The only quirk? All the movies Segel and Colbert “starred” in are all completely made up and both gents have to bluff what’s actually going on in the faux movie posters. Frankly, I wouldn’t mind seeing Party Lincoln. THIS IS WHERE UNIVERSAL’S DARK UNIVERSE RESOURCES SHOULD GO, DAMMIT!

CBS

“I will tell you this,” laughed Segel upon seeing the Party Lincoln promotional art. “I’m pretty sure I didn’t approve that poster.”

If Party Lincoln isn’t your cup of tea (YOU GHOUL!), the Late Show‘s assortment of very silly “Maybe Coming Soon” offerings will still have something for you. (Including the mention of infant cannibalism.) The whole segment is an inviting brand of goofy and the movies teased might even do gangbusters compared to 2017’s anemic box office results. Mind you, Party Lincoln has the same tagline as National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, so maybe Scrooge McDuck piles of gold aren’t in the faux project’s future. Your loss, the arts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Segel#Stephen Colbert
TAGSFAKE MOVIESJASON SEGELSTEPHEN COLBERT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP