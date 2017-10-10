Stephen Colbert Calls In Jon Stewart To Respond To Donald Trump’s ‘Unfunny’ Critique Of Late Night Comedy

#Donald Trump #Jon Stewart #Stephen Colbert
Managing Editor, Trending
10.10.17

Stephen Colbert wasn’t about to let Donald Trump targeting late night comedy pass by without making a spectacle of it, especially when he called it “unfunny.” But he can’t just respond on his own, he wants to actually give Trump’s “equal time” recommendation a chance. So he calls in Jon Stewart to help balance him out and say a few nice things about the president while Colbert runs down a few monologue jokes about Trump.

It seems like the impossible task, mostly because either of these fellas saying anything nice about Trump is a Herculean task, but Stewart does make a few attempts while bending the words to their breaking point. Yes, Donald Trump is probably not a cannibal and he’s likely worse than Harvey Weinstein right now. But then the former Daily Show host hits a roadblock when he has to react to Trump’s “calm before the storm” comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Jon Stewart#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpJON STEWARTSTEPHEN COLBERT

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP