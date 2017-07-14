Stephen Colbert Is The Latest To Drag Kellyanne Conway’s Idiotic Flashcards

#The Late Show #Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
Features Writer
07.13.17

With her latest appearance on Hannity, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway set off the latest great meme with some ill-advised flash cards used to explain away the latest damning evidence of Trump team collusion with Russia, this time surrounding Donald Trump Jr. “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet,” she explained, before claiming “I just thought we’d have some fun with words.” Well, sure. When you have to treat the President of the United States like a toddler, why shouldn’t you do the same to the American people.

Following this display, the internet did what the internet does best, which was to unleash hell in the form of photoshop. Stephen Colbert decided to gleefully pile on on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, referring to Conway as “Satan’s trophy wife” and breaking down the situation (without the spin of alternative facts) with signage of his own.

“Trump Jr. tried to articulate, but that turned out to incriminate. It’s something even an idiot would anticipate. And now he’s going to be an inmate.”

While many hope that this will be the case, the Trump family has shown an inordinate ability to avoid repercussions thus far. Only time will tell. In the meantime, bring on the memes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.Kellyanne ConwaySTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 13 hours ago 3 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP