TONIGHT: President Trump, doing whatever it takes to defend Jr., sends out the person most qualified to create collusion confusion. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ne6461KofK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 14, 2017

With her latest appearance on Hannity, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway set off the latest great meme with some ill-advised flash cards used to explain away the latest damning evidence of Trump team collusion with Russia, this time surrounding Donald Trump Jr. “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet,” she explained, before claiming “I just thought we’d have some fun with words.” Well, sure. When you have to treat the President of the United States like a toddler, why shouldn’t you do the same to the American people.

Following this display, the internet did what the internet does best, which was to unleash hell in the form of photoshop. Stephen Colbert decided to gleefully pile on on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, referring to Conway as “Satan’s trophy wife” and breaking down the situation (without the spin of alternative facts) with signage of his own.

“Trump Jr. tried to articulate, but that turned out to incriminate. It’s something even an idiot would anticipate. And now he’s going to be an inmate.”

While many hope that this will be the case, the Trump family has shown an inordinate ability to avoid repercussions thus far. Only time will tell. In the meantime, bring on the memes.