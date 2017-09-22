Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC meltdown cast the anchor in a light that many hadn’t seen before, with some even saying it made him far more enjoyable than he’s been in the past. While we can’t argue with that, O’Donnell does seem to be gathering some slight criticism for his outburst. While he apologized, Stephen Colbert decided that O’Donnell needed someone to join him with their own meltdown. While mockery isn’t always the best medicine, being able to laugh at something we could all easily be caught doing is not the worst risk to take.

So after discussing the clip, Colbert goes ahead and leaks his own clip online where he faces some similar troubles and reacts like he has Dennis Quaid flying through his intestines: