Stephen Colbert Tries His Best To Hide His Super Secret Russian Trip On ‘The Late Show’

06.27.17 55 mins ago

Stephen Colbert made plenty of headlines once he revealed that he was in Russia, trolling President Trump in the process and allegedly garnering some attention from several different intelligence agencies. He joked about it being a secret trip on Monday’s Late Show, but then someone ratted him out and posted about it on Twitter:

His show kicked off with a scene from Russia, with Colbert attempting to ward off folks by pretending he’s in New York. He plops on a Yankees cap, grabs a delicious New York hot dog, and holds up a copy he printed of the latest New York Times. It almost worked until he was confronted by someone and then his cameraman stabbed in him in the back by panning to show some of the iconic Russian architecture in the background.

TAGSRUSSIASTEPHEN COLBERTthe late show with stephen colbert

