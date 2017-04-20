In case you hadn’t heard, Bill O’Reilly is having a hell of a bad week. After decades of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, Fox News officially cut ties with O’Reilly after scores of advertisers pulled their funding. No one seems particularly sad to see O’Reilly lose his spot (except for President Trump), especially the gleeful host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert. While calling the former Fox host “a self-righteous landfill of angry garbage,” Colbert also acknowledged that O’Reilly was his inspiration for a decade of The Colbert Report.

That twisted appreciation manifested in Colbert breaking out his pompous conservative pundit alter ego out for a proper farewell. In a “live stream” from the cabin in the mountains that he shares with Jon Stewart and some goats, “Colbert” decided that the best way to respond was to scold America for letting Papa Bear down.