Stephen Colbert Justified Sean Spicer’s Emmy Appearance In The Name Of Comedy

#Emmys 2017 #Stephen Colbert
Features Writer
09.18.17 2 Comments

CBS

While there was a lot to like about Sunday’s Emmy Awardsthe total domination of Donald Glover, Elisabeth Moss finally getting that golden statue — one aspect managed to land with a controversial thunk. The trotting out of former White House Press Secretary and Melissa McCarthy muse Sean Spicer was met with mostly incredulity. Spicer himself appeared to be having a fine time at the event and the afterparties, but one can’t help but wonder why, after spending months lying to the American people and justifying white supremacists, was this man being given a redemption arc, albeit a mocking one?

According to Vulture, the seemingly complicit behavior was all in service of comedy and given the green light by host Stephen Colbert. A Colbert insider explained, “We had eyes wide open that … there would be people who thought we shouldn’t do it. There was no expectation everyone would love this.”

While Colbert has been vocally critical of President Trump and his administration, this production insider explained that he is first and foremost a comic looking for the best joke. According to the late night host, bringing Spicer himself out was the best way to achieve that. According to Vulture’s source, “We made him the joke. We made him the joke at the Emmy Awards… It was in service to a joke, and [Spicer] was the joke.”

While intent certainly matters, treating the behavior that Spicer exhibited while in the White House as something to laugh at can be dangerous. Still, people have managed to make better jokes out of even worse things, but at least those jokes were funny. While Colbert has yet to comment himself on the controversy, it’s safe to assume that it will be handled via opening monologue, if at all.

(Via Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys 2017#Stephen Colbert
TAGSemmys 2017Sean SpicerSTEPHEN COLBERT

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP