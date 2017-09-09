Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Colin Trevorrow now officially out as the filmmaker tapped to helm Star Wars: Episode IX (it’s not been a kind year for Trevorrow), there’s never been a better time to jazz up your résumé with power fonts in hopes of nabbing the open position. Granted, not all of us are qualified to helm a Star Wars picture, but at least Stephen Colbert has volunteered his services as someone that can offer a few suggestions on who can.

The Late Show host tackled the subject of Trevorrow’s removal from the film on Friday and was kind enough to provide some ideas on who could be his replacement. The leading candidate? That’d be Werner Herzog. After all, nothing says whiz-bang space swashbuckling designed to earn Disney billions quite like Herzog.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away — as far away as a mother’s affectionate glance or the cold touch of your sobbing lover — the evil First Order seeks control of the galaxy, forgetting that the galaxy itself is not but the infinite void. This is the way of things,” offers our faux Herzog narrator in the Late Show trailer for this match made in filmmaking heaven.

It’s not all bleak. Even Herzog can’t resist the charms of BB-8. Who could?

Provided Lucasfilm can find a director (Lord and Miller are available) Star Wars: Episode IX will arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.