Stephen Colbert’s Trump-Baiting Comedy ‘Our Cartoon President’ Shows Off Its First Trailer

#Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
Trending Writer
01.06.18

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s first proper spin-off has just debuted its first trailer. You may enjoy it. Self-proclaimed “stable genius” President Donald Trump probably won’t.

Colbert’s recurring animated take on the commander-in-chief has morphed into its own Showtime series dubbed Our Cartoon President. Set to premiere next month, the program will lampoon Trump via “an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.” Trump’s the star of the show, but this early tease showcases the bulk of the president’s current inner circle. Seeing as it’s on Showtime, the series could wedge in all the Jeff Sessions nudity and graphic hunting violence that premium cable allows, but a shift in tone beyond TV-14 (or even TV-PG) doesn’t appear in the cards. There is graphic usage of Ted Cruz, though. He pops up like a damn Blumhouse ghoul in the trailer.

“Remember when everyone said you were the dumbest person in the world than we showed up on TV and they were like we spoke too soon,” recalls Donald Jr as we breeze the show’s familiar characters.

Our Cartoon President is slated to premiere on Showtime on February 11 with the first episode becoming available early on Showtime digital platforms on January 28. This seems like as good a time as any to compare your feelings on this glilmpse of Our Cartoon President versus The President Show and That’s My Bush.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpOur Cartoon PresidentSTEPHEN COLBERT

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP