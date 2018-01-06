Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s first proper spin-off has just debuted its first trailer. You may enjoy it. Self-proclaimed “stable genius” President Donald Trump probably won’t.

Colbert’s recurring animated take on the commander-in-chief has morphed into its own Showtime series dubbed Our Cartoon President. Set to premiere next month, the program will lampoon Trump via “an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.” Trump’s the star of the show, but this early tease showcases the bulk of the president’s current inner circle. Seeing as it’s on Showtime, the series could wedge in all the Jeff Sessions nudity and graphic hunting violence that premium cable allows, but a shift in tone beyond TV-14 (or even TV-PG) doesn’t appear in the cards. There is graphic usage of Ted Cruz, though. He pops up like a damn Blumhouse ghoul in the trailer.

“Remember when everyone said you were the dumbest person in the world than we showed up on TV and they were like we spoke too soon,” recalls Donald Jr as we breeze the show’s familiar characters.

Our Cartoon President is slated to premiere on Showtime on February 11 with the first episode becoming available early on Showtime digital platforms on January 28. This seems like as good a time as any to compare your feelings on this glilmpse of Our Cartoon President versus The President Show and That’s My Bush.