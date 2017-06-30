Tonight: Stephen thought he could no longer be shocked by Trump’s behavior… Think again, host. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Xtx8g1hxYb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 30, 2017

When President Donald Trump tweeted out a number of vulgar tweets directed at Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, public figures on both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn the action. Many clutched their pearls in faux surprise, absolutely outraged that a man in his position would stoop so low. Only Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders attempted a feeble defense, claiming “this is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.”

In his opening monologue on Thursday’s Late Show episode, Stephen Colbert addressed the outcry, claiming that while he thought his heart had “calcified into a crouton,” he was still able to be shocked by something our President said.

“Where to begin? It’s a buffet of sh*t. First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan. And I mean, turning them away from your hotel in the middle of winter is literally the story of Christmas—only there wasn’t a wise man in sight. This is shocking and vicious. So on brand.”

However, Colbert was quick to remind viewers that this was par for the course for 45. “And the reviews are in. ‘Vulgar.’ ‘Crude.’ ‘A new low.’ No, it’s the same low.”

And he’s right. These foul, sexist remarks are nothing new for our Commander in Chief. Between the infamous “grab them by the p*ssy” tapes, his weird obsession with Megyn Kelly’s menstruation, and his general disdain for women as anything other than passive objects for his consumption, this kind of behavior should no longer shock anyone. As disgusting as his comments are, his supporters need to stop pretending to be shocked. This is exactly the kind of vulgarian that they voted for.