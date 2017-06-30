Stephen Colbert Reminds Us That The Latest Trump Tweets Are Not A New Low

Features Writer
06.29.17

When President Donald Trump tweeted out a number of vulgar tweets directed at Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, public figures on both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn the action. Many clutched their pearls in faux surprise, absolutely outraged that a man in his position would stoop so low. Only Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders attempted a feeble defense, claiming “this is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.”

In his opening monologue on Thursday’s Late Show episode, Stephen Colbert addressed the outcry, claiming that while he thought his heart had “calcified into a crouton,” he was still able to be shocked by something our President said.

“Where to begin? It’s a buffet of sh*t. First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan. And I mean, turning them away from your hotel in the middle of winter is literally the story of Christmas—only there wasn’t a wise man in sight. This is shocking and vicious. So on brand.”

However, Colbert was quick to remind viewers that this was par for the course for 45. “And the reviews are in. ‘Vulgar.’ ‘Crude.’ ‘A new low.’ No, it’s the same low.”

And he’s right. These foul, sexist remarks are nothing new for our Commander in Chief. Between the infamous “grab them by the p*ssy” tapes, his weird obsession with Megyn Kelly’s menstruation, and his general disdain for women as anything other than passive objects for his consumption, this kind of behavior should no longer shock anyone. As disgusting as his comments are, his supporters need to stop pretending to be shocked. This is exactly the kind of vulgarian that they voted for.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpLATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTMika BrzezinskiMORNING JOESTEPHEN COLBERT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 13 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 18 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP