For a dude that headed a celebrity-driven TV game show, President Donald Trump seems to have a bit of trouble injecting star power into his events. (We suspect this isn’t a problem for Jane Lynch.) No offense to Scott Baio, but that has to be very wounding for Trump. His demeanour has been one of a man that’s had his parade rained on and not in the way he allegedly likes. Buck up, Mr. President. There’s one star from the world of entertainment that says he would love to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. Heck, he even comes with experience from another Republican president’s Correspondents Dinner.

At a fundraiser for the Montclair Film Festival, longtime event booster Stephen Colbert appeared game to help out Trump’s lil’ soiree. Variety reports that Colbert was onstage about to perform the Talking Heads gem “Once In A Lifetime” (it was an ’80s themed party) when he recalled his hilariously merciless performance at the 2006 dinner when George W. Bush was in office. Considering the anger that monologue generated from Bush’s camp and its instant internet popularity, it does seem a role he could play today would see those results times ten.