Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Stephen Colbert Brings Back The ‘Werd’ To Cover The Ongoing Battle To ‘Repeal And Erase’ Obamacare

01.17.17 34 mins ago

Stephen Colbert has called back to his former show on Comedy Central a few times since he’s moved to CBS, bringing Jon Stewart on the show during the conventions and even reviving a few of his ongoing segments for The Late Show audience. The problem there was that he couldn’t legally do it, something he addressed on the show and then did anyway by switching up a few key aspects. Instead of “The Word” we now have the “Werd,” which is basically the same but hosted by Late Show Stephen instead of the bold and loud Stephen of the Colbert Report days.

TAGSdonald trumpobamacareSTEPHEN COLBERTWerd

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 18 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP