After having a beneficial experience with the adaptation of 11.22.63, Hulu, J.J. Abrams, and Stephen King are teaming up again for Castle Rock. The titular town that has served as the setting or neighbor in many of King’s famous stories will be the focus of the new anthology series on the streaming platform, something that looks to bring that shared universe of King’s stories to life according to The Hollywood Reporter:

The anthology will weave together characters and themes from those novels that use the Castle Rock location. Each season will follow a different set of characters and storylines while interjecting themes and specific characters from previous seasons.

Sources tell THR that Sam Shaw (Manhattan) and Dusty Thomason are also attached to the drama, which hails from Abrams and his Warner Bros. Television-based Bad Robot banner.