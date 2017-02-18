What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

Stephen King And J.J. Abrams Give Hulu Their Own ‘Stranger Things’ With ‘Castle Rock’

#J.J. Abrams
Managing Editor, Trending
02.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

After having a beneficial experience with the adaptation of 11.22.63, Hulu, J.J. Abrams, and Stephen King are teaming up again for Castle Rock. The titular town that has served as the setting or neighbor in many of King’s famous stories will be the focus of the new anthology series on the streaming platform, something that looks to bring that shared universe of King’s stories to life according to The Hollywood Reporter:

The anthology will weave together characters and themes from those novels that use the Castle Rock location. Each season will follow a different set of characters and storylines while interjecting themes and specific characters from previous seasons.

Sources tell THR that Sam Shaw (Manhattan) and Dusty Thomason are also attached to the drama, which hails from Abrams and his Warner Bros. Television-based Bad Robot banner.

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams
TAGSCastle RockHULUJ.J. AbramsSTEPHEN KING
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP