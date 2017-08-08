Getty Image

It’s good to be King. In 2017 alone, four of Stephen King‘s works — The Dark Tower, It, The Mist, and Mr. Mercedes — have been turned into movies or television shows. He’s one of the most adaptable authors of all-time, so much so that it’s hard to find a novel or short story of his that hasn’t made the page-to-screen transition. But there is one that King would like to see.

“Oh, man. Lisey’s Story, I guess. Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on television and even the cable networks,” King told Variety. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome,” he said, referring to attempts stuff too much of one thing (like clothes or plot) into another thing (like a suitcase or a two-hour movie). But, King continued, “as a television show you have 10 hours, there’s always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.”

Published in 2006, Lisey’s Story follows Lisey as she confronts the same demons that haunted her deceased husband of 25 years in a mysterious place known as “Boo’ya Moon.” Maybe that’s why the novel hasn’t been made into a movie or series: it’s hard to take “Boo’ya Moon” seriously.

(Via Variety)