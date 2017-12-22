Columbia

In 2017, not all Stephen King adaptions were equal. (And there was a lot of ’em this year.) For example, Andy Muschietti’s take on It was a box office juggernaut and straight-up pop culture phenomenon. This summer’s highly anticipated The Dark Tower motion picture? Not so much.

The Dark Tower was eyed as a franchise starter with a TV adaptation on the way before the film whiffed with fans and critics. The potential small screen series hasn’t officially been wiped out of existence, but encouraging news has been in short supply. While doing press for Molly’s Game, the 2017 film’s star Idris Elba addressed the status of the project. He told ScreenCrush that not only is he in the dark on the status of The Dark Tower in TV form, he’s also new to Stephen King’s suggestion that the series serve as a reboot of the saga.

“You know what? I didn’t know Stephen said that,” said Elba. “I don’t know, actually, where it lies. I must figure this out, I don’t know where it lies. I’m unfortunately the last to know at this point.”

If the TV plans for The Dark Tower get officially 86ed that at least opens the door for Elba to star in the Maximum Overdrive series of our dreams. Make it happen, industry bigwigs!

