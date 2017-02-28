Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

'True Blood' Favorite Stephen Moyer Joins Fox's Still-Untitled Mutant Series

Bill Compton is back on television, or at least the man who played the fan-favorite vampire for many years is returning to the small screen. Stephen Moyer, long of HBO’s hit supernatural series True Blood has been cast in a major role in Fox’s untitled Marvel pilot about kids with mutant powers. In it, Moyer will play a father, presumably of Jamie Chung’s already-announced Blink who reveals she has powers — resulting in the family having to go on the run and join an underground organization for protection and guidance.

The official character description is as follows:

Moyer will play the dad, Reed, an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA’s office with his responsibilities to his family.

That sounds perilously close to a standard role on a random NBC drama where the romantic lead can’t balance work and home life and has to manage, so fans will have to hold out hope that the comic book origins offer a slightly different angle to the character.

