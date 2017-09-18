In other one of the less surprising moments of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sterling K. Brown was awarded best Dramatic Actor for his role as Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit drama, This Is Us — an award he had been heavily favorited to win. It was both his second win and second nomination, the first being for playing Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Taking the stage to collect his statue, Brown thanked the audience, before graciously going on to shout out the other actors in his category. “Before anything like this happened for your boy, uh, I was a fan. First, last, and always, a fan. So, my fellow nominees, I’m a fan. I love you all,” he said. “The one right here? This one right here? When I think about it? Like, Walter White held this joint? Dick Whitman held this joint? I may have lost some of y’all, but Google it. And 19 years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher. I just want to say Mr. Braugher, whether it is at Stanford University or on this Emmy stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps.”

It was definitely one of the best and classiest speeches of the night, and one could argue that he should have been allowed to continue it, before the music began playing him off. Congratulations on his second win.