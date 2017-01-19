NBC

It seems like every show that has gone on to the great studio lot in the sky is getting a second life these days, so many fans are left hoping that their favorites may eventually get a second life. I mean, if it can happen to 24 and The X-Files, the sky’s the limit, right? Well, Steve Carell decided to channel his inner Michael Scott and joke that The Office would return for more awkward, paper-selling shenanigans, inspiring a fan-freak out…

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

@SteveCarell please don't be messing with my heart. — Jared Warth (@jwrath) January 18, 2017