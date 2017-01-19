It seems like every show that has gone on to the great studio lot in the sky is getting a second life these days, so many fans are left hoping that their favorites may eventually get a second life. I mean, if it can happen to 24 and The X-Files, the sky’s the limit, right? Well, Steve Carell decided to channel his inner Michael Scott and joke that The Office would return for more awkward, paper-selling shenanigans, inspiring a fan-freak out…
The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix
Join The Discussion: Log In With