Steven Soderbergh Reveals His Wild Idea For ‘The Knick’ That Likely Spoiled Its Chances For A Third Season

Managing Editor, Trending
07.08.17

Cinemax

The Knick was the critically acclaimed series from Steven Soderbergh on Cinemax featuring a drug addicted Clive Owen testing medical science as the head of surgery at a turn of the century New York hospital. It was a beautiful series that seemed to be an oddity for Cinemax and a wonderful addition to your peak TV offerings from other networks. It was also canceled after two seasons back in March, something that Steve Soderbergh feels he might’ve had a hand in with his ideas for season three.

The former retiree and prestige director stopped into Reddit for an AMA to support his upcoming NASCAR heist Logan Lucky and ended up fielding a few questions about The Knick and where he could’ve gone in season three. After getting a better handle on the show with season two, it seems the director was ready to go into some new territory with the third season thanks to a time jump and some new aesthetic choices:

Season three of THE KNICK was set in 1947 and was going–at my absolute insistence–to be shot in anamorphic black-and-white. It’s POSSIBLE that may have contributed to its demise…

