AMC

Actor Steven Yeun really knows how to use social media to his advantage. Whether it’s nightmare fuel strawberries or amateur photography, the former star of The Walking Dead keeps his fans in the loop with Instagram. The holiday season is no different.

2016 was a busy year for Yeun. He left his longtime job as Glenn on AMC’s The Walking Dead, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Joana Pak earlier this month, and now with rumors of an impending baby on the way no one would blame Yeun for laying low for his birthday (December 21) and Christmas season. But then fans wouldn’t get to see this:

🎂🙇🏻 A video posted by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:46am PST

For those of you not in the know, Yeun is playing a game of Pie Face Showdown!, which, as you can see, is exactly what it says on the tin. The game combines the Nintendo-thumb skills needed for Hungry Hungry Hippos with delicious whipped cream. Somehow this doesn’t end in tears. Most of the time. Not gonna lie. Between this game, the one that is my personal hell (aka the Boom Boom Balloon Game), and this monstrosity, family board games have gotten aggressively torturous in the last few years.

However, one can’t help but watch Steven Yeun throwing a game of Pie Face Showdown! so that a small child can feel the consequence-free satisfaction of smashing an adult in the face with whipped cream and not think about what a good dad Glenn would’ve made for his unborn child. Annnnnd, now I’m sad again.