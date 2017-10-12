‘Stranger Things 2’ Taps Into ‘Friday The 13th’ To Promote Their Final Trailer

#Stranger Things
Contributing Writer
10.12.17

Stranger Things 2 continues to channel 80’s horror in a powerful way as we quickly approach the season premiere on October 27th. As if bringing the show back just before Halloween wasn’t super appropriate enough, Netflix is also taking advantage of a fortuitous Friday the 13th to give us one final trailer for their spooky hit. To prep people for it, they’ve put together the above teaser, and of course it pays homage to the classic slasher movies that are synonymous with the date.

That’s right. They made a trailer to tease the trailer. You can never say the Netflix team hasn’t gone to impressive lengths to promote the return of one of their biggest original hits.

Stranger Things has been throwing out tributes to a pretty comprehensive list of scream classics, releasing posters that mimic A Nightmare on Elm Street, Firestarter and Evil Dead amongst others. This latest video is just another reminder that Stranger Things 2 is going ‘full horror,’ as show co-creator Ross Duffer put it. We doubt the references will be limited to the promotion phase of the show. The Duffer Brothers stuffed enough Spielberg era science fiction references into season one that we’re still noticing new things to this day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSFRIDAY THE 13THStranger ThingsStranger Things 2

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP