What We Want To See From ‘Stranger Things 2’

Netflix

The follow-up to last summer’s surprise hit, Stranger Things, is set to drop this weekend, just in time for Halloween. Alan Sepinwall has chimed in on the new season with his review, but below, here are some of the other things we’re hoping to see. Call it a wish list, if you will.

Some answers

Keith Phipps: You know what I’d like to see a bit more of in Stranger Things 2? Hawkins’ past. The first season hinted the fictional Indiana town had a long, rich history, but we only saw a few corners of it. Surely a place that grew up alongside a mysterious research center has unusual stories that predate the arrival of the Demogorgon. Did nobody blink an eye when mysterious government types set up shop on the outskirts of town? And when was that, anyway? What deals were struck? How deep does the conspiracy go? Hmm… The more I consider it, the more that sounds like material for a prequel series. Still, while it helps the show in some ways for Hawkins to be Anytown, USA, it’s going to be increasingly hard to sustain this illusion the longer weird happenings keep visiting it.

Dan Seitz: Myself, I kinda want to know why the hell the Byerses stayed in Hawkins. The rest of the kids, I get it, their families are clueless. Hell, we don’t even see Dustin or Lucas’ parents. But the Byers family would have qualified as “going through hell” even without the supernatural goings-on. Why haven’t they put Hawkins and its freaky government facility (which the trailers hint is still open, no less!) in the rearview mirror?

Childlike innocence

Alyssa Fikse: I want these kids to stay kids forever (or as long as the show is running). I don’t want these adorable moppets to turn into awkward teens completely overrun with hormones and acne. The dynamic between these kids is just so perfect, and the earnestness of childhood is the ideal background for Stranger Things’ particular brand of nostalgia. I’m normally in the camp of “child actors are the worst,” but this friend group changed my mind almost immediately. Let me know what trickster god I need to make a deal with for this to happen.