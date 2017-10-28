Netflix

In the 21st century, every Halloween costume tends to come with some sort of “sexy” variant. Whether or not a sexy Babadook or a sexy Marmaduke is your cup of tea is a matter of taste, but when a company sexualizes a child to cash in on a popular property that’s going to court a lot of (deserved) negative attention.

Online retailer Yandy.com is selling an adult costume that attempts to replicate a distinctive season 1 look sported by Eleven on Stranger Things. The ensemble up for sale, dubbed the “Upside Down Honey Costume” for legal grey area reasons, looks a bit like if Paris Hilton were suffering a cocaine overdose during the W. Bush years and just got out of a waffle ping pong tournament.