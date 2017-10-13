The Biggest Reveals In The ‘Stranger Things 2’ Final Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re down to just two weeks before the Netflix’s monster runaway hit Stranger Things returns for a second season. We’ve been teased with a lot of promotional material leading up to this point, but now we’ve gotten our clearest look yet into what may go down in Hawkins for October 1984 with this special Friday the 13th trailer. Watching it probably won’t spoil you too much, but if you aren’t afraid of a little hypothesizing on what may happen you can join us on a quick dissection of the most interesting things revealed in the trailer.

So just to be clear: This post contains potential spoilers for Stranger Things 2!

Netflix

One of the biggest things to take away from this trailer is that things are definitely not good for Will Byers. He spends most of the scenes in the hospital getting poked and prodded by doctors or in some sort of trance that seems to let him see back into the Upside Down. Here’s Will going through one of his episodes…

Netflix

…and what he’s probably experiencing during them. On the plus side, with his body still in the real world there’s less of a chance the things in the Upside Down can physically hurt him (any more than they already have).

Netflix

We’ve also got Joyce working out some sort of new puzzle. Are these drawing made by Will? Whatever they are, they show up in the trailer again and again.

Netflix

You can see similar lines as Will is being chased in another one of his visions or dreams … at least we hope for his sake it’s one of those, because whatever this is, it seems to be right on top of him.