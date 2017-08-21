Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stranger Things is going full horror in season two.

That’s according to co-creator Ross Duffer, who said “the horror is more up-close and personal” in the new batch of episodes (which, unsurprisingly, premiere right before Halloween). That comment was echoed by Finn Wolfhard, who added, “I think this season will be a lot more dark. A lot more horror oriented. I think people are going to like it more than the first season.”

People (and Emmy voters, who aren’t real people) really liked the first season, so that would be an impressive feat, but everything about season two looks promising so far. There’s the Super Bowl teaser, Comic-Con trailer, nostalgic posters, and now, “Slasher Things.” The fan-made video “incorporated many 80’s horror icons and some more recent ones as well,” according to YouTube user Josh Nitsche. The roster of Big Bads includes Pinhead, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Pennywise the Clown, Chucky, and Jigsaw.

Will thinks he had it bad last season? Wait until he meets Warlock.

In other Stranger Things news, Millie Bobby Brown told Vulture that to pass the time on set while filming season two, she and her co-stars would “play cards, we play Monopoly, we play games in the school trailer. As soon as we’re working, we’re kind of like those ’80s kids again.” Stay away from the Teddy Ruxpin, kid. Believe me. Stranger Things returns on October 27.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)