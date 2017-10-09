What Can We Learn From The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Episode Titles?

The first bit of new information we got about Stranger Things season two came in September 2016, when a mysterious teaser video revealing the following Mel Gibson- and frog-inspired episode titles: “Madmax, The Boy Who Came Back To Life, The Pumpkin Patch, The Palace, The Storm, The Pollywog, The Secret Cabin, The Brain, and The Lost Brother.” The teaser was so mysterious, in fact, that all of the titles have since been changed.

“Netflix had another teaser, but it was about going back to stuff that had happened already,” co-creator Matt Duffer explained. “I thought it wasn’t exciting enough, and we wanted to provide some hint of where we were going in season two without giving anything away. I do think some of the titles will change. There were titles we didn’t want to put on there because we felt like it would give too much away.” Now that season two is less than three weeks away, Matt and his brother Ross feel comfortable revealing the real titles.

Almost.

Chapter 1: Madmax
Chapter 2: Trick or Treat Freak
Chapter 3: The Pollywog
Chapter 4: Will the Wise
Chapter 5: Dig Dug
Chapter 6: The Spy
Chapter 7, 8, and 9: N/A

