The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Has Been Revealed

NETFLIX

The first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season two was cool to look at (my dude Dustin’s dressed as a Ghostbuster!), but it revealed approximately nothing about what to expect on Halloween. There’s something about Eleven in the dark… and a monster… and waffles? That’s not very helpful. Luckily, the Duffer brothers, Matt and Russ, have opened up about season two’s plot, which begins a year after the events of the “sluggish” finale of season one.

Will is back, Joyce is dating an old high school friend (played by Sean Astin), and Hopper is pretending he isn’t bringing Eggos into the woods. “It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say this did happen and this didn’t happen,” David Harbour told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to, having to lie and cover things up.” Meanwhile, brother-and-sister Nancy and Mike are still dealing with the deaths of Barb and Eleven (or is she…?). They’re the “most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone,” co-creator Ross Duffer said. “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

There will also be at least two new bad guys: newcomer Billy (Dacre Montgomery), whose sister Max (Sadie Sink) both Dustin and Lucas fall for, and the “seemingly friendly” Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser). He’s in charge of Hawkins Laboratory, where the rift to the Upside Down remains open.