The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Has Been Revealed

#Stranger Things
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.09.17
stranger-things-season-2

NETFLIX

The first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season two was cool to look at (my dude Dustin’s dressed as a Ghostbuster!), but it revealed approximately nothing about what to expect on Halloween. There’s something about Eleven in the dark… and a monster… and waffles? That’s not very helpful. Luckily, the Duffer brothers, Matt and Russ, have opened up about season two’s plot, which begins a year after the events of the “sluggish” finale of season one.

Will is back, Joyce is dating an old high school friend (played by Sean Astin), and Hopper is pretending he isn’t bringing Eggos into the woods. “It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say this did happen and this didn’t happen,” David Harbour told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to, having to lie and cover things up.” Meanwhile, brother-and-sister Nancy and Mike are still dealing with the deaths of Barb and Eleven (or is she…?). They’re the “most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone,” co-creator Ross Duffer said. “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

There will also be at least two new bad guys: newcomer Billy (Dacre Montgomery), whose sister Max (Sadie Sink) both Dustin and Lucas fall for, and the “seemingly friendly” Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser). He’s in charge of Hawkins Laboratory, where the rift to the Upside Down remains open.

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSStranger Things
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP