'Stranger Things' Unveils A Stylish New Poster Teasing Everything We Love About The Show For Season 2

10.22.17

Season 2 of Stranger Things can’t arrive soon enough, but at least all the teases of what’s to come have been fantastic so far. The new poster nestled above keeps up that standard of quality.

Eleven and the Shadow Monster (great name for a new folk band) pull the bulk of the attention in this promotional rectangle, although there’s really no shortage of familiar faces with the bulk of the cast featured on the poster with all the very ’80s trimmings. You’re welcome to try and sort out any type of messages or clues stuffed in the image, but the uncertainty provided by the season 1 finale seems to be what’s really the big hook. Essentially, we get to enjoy pretty much everything we like about the show in one convenient poster. It’s hard not to be happy with that.

Season 2 will emerge on Netflix on October 27 for all of use to binge in one go. The soundtrack’s already out for the new season and we’ve been promised things will be more foul-mouthed this go-around. Spare a thought this Halloween season for people that worked for months on their season 1 inspired Stranger Things costumes only to toss it away for a hastily made season 2 costume in the days between premiering and Halloween.

