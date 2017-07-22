What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Comic-Con Trailer Is A Terrifying Love Letter To ’80s Horror

#Stranger Things
07.22.17

Stranger Things wasn’t shy about its love of classic horror. Kids fighting back against a terrifying evil that’s ready to consume the entirety of a quiet, midwestern suburb? Check. References to Dungeons and Dragons, Halloween, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and every delightful horror cliché known to man? Check, check, check. Now, the Stranger Things season two trailer coming out of Comic-Con amps up the references and love of ’80s horror exponentially.

We see the boys in an old arcade playing the classic animated game Dragon’s Lair, which suddenly turns into the Upside Down for will. Then, as a remix of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” builds, we see the boys riding their bikes, teenage parties that are as much a part of the horror genre as an untimely death, and a healthy amount of Ghostbusters. It’s Halloween, 1984, and whatever the Upside Down is, it’s not done with the denizens of Hawkins, Indiana.

Needless to say, everyone was pleased by this lovingly-crafted trailer. Who doesn’t like Vincent Price rising from beyond the grave to add a little flavor to the darling of Netflix? No one. No one at all.

#Stranger Things
TAGSNETFLIXSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017Stranger Things

