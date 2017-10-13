Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With two weeks to go until Eleven, Dustin, and the rest of the Hawkins gang are finally back in our lives, Netflix released the “final trailer” for Stranger Things season two on the most superstitious day of the year: Friday the 13th.

A few things are made immediately clear:

1. Will is struggling to recover from his journey to the Upside Down; he’s even seeing “shadow” visions of a giant monster that’s attacking the town. Presumably this will lead to more Winona Ryder uppercase-A Acting.

2. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, wasn’t kidding when he called season two “a lot more horror-orientated… There are going to be some challenges that the characters face that are real. That are disturbing.” The trailer is eerie throughout (with a much higher budget than season one), from the lock being magically lifted from the door to Lucas literally saying “it’s judgement day.” Bringing back S U R V I V E and their creepy synth score helps, too.

3. Eleven lives!

This is not exactly a surprise — she and Tormund are forming an Obviously Not Dead group — but Eleven’s been left out of most of the teasers, save for a brief nosebleed appearance. Here, though, she’s walking around, checking on her frozen waffles, and she’s even got a fancy new hair ‘do. How long before she (and Will) have to return to the Upside Down? We’ll find out on October 27.