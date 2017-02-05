What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

02.04.17

We got our first look at the next season of Stranger Things on Friday and we’re set for a trailer during the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean fans are finished digging for some more secrets before then. Take this teaser image posted by Netflix on Friday, showing a very odd weather report for Houston, Texas this weekend.

Some fans have some wild theories for this, pointing to the dueling 11s on Sunday. Is there a return in store? Is there going to be some sort of clone action? Are our favorite team of child actors going to move on to become the greatest TV weather team of all time? It could be anything except that last one, sadly. We’re sure to get a better hint this Sunday, but fans have also take a simpler route to the secrets hidden within the numbers of Netflix’s tease.

