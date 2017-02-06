Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Super Bowl got a little “strange” in the third quarter when Netflix dropped the much-anticipated first teaser for Stranger Things season two.

We already saw Dustin and the boys dressed as the Ghostbusters — where was that controversy? — but the 1980s nostalgia doesn’t end there. The clip begins with an old Eggo commercial (featuring Wayne from The Wonder Years!) before transiting to something creepier: a close-up (and upside down) shot of Eleven. There’s also mysterious security footage, ominous warnings that “the world is turning,” and a new monster that makes the Demogorgon look like Slimer by comparison. (Be on the lookout for a Close Encounters of the Third Kind homage, too.) Season two appears to embrace horror more than season one and, now that the series is a huge hit, looks more expensive.

“We obviously have this gate to another dimension, which is still very much open in the town of Hawkins,” co-creator Ross Duffer said about season two (which will be nine episodes long). “And a lot of questions there in terms of, if the Monster is dead, was it a singular monster? What else could be out there? We really don’t go in there much until they go in to find Will at the end. So we’ve opened up this doorway, and to us it’s exciting to talk about, like, what else is behind there? There’s a lot more mystery there to be solved.”

Stranger Things season two premieres on Netflix on Halloween, when everyone will be dressed as Eleven, anyway.