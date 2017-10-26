Five Lingering Questions We Have Going Into ‘Stranger Things 2’

Netflix

*Spoiler Alert!* This post contains spoilers from the first season of Stranger Things.

After months of hype and build up, it’s finally time to return to Hawkins, Indiana for another sci-fi horror adventure with Stranger Things. While the first season ended with the Demogorgon destroyed and life back to a certain state of normal, there were more than a few questions left unanswered. Questions we hope will be explored when Stranger Things 2 drops on Netflix October 27th.

Where has Eleven been?

The first season of Stranger Things ended rather dramatically with Eleven destroying the Demogorgon and possibly herself in a huge psychic conflagration. But with Eleven being such a big part of the series, Netflix didn’t even try to pretend she may not return for the sequel. We’re still left with a lot of questions though, like where exactly has she been in the nine months between then and now? Has she been fending for herself in the Upside Down this whole time? Or did she get out, only to end up trapped in the Hawkins Laboratory again?

An extended stay in the Upside Down sounds like a terrible way to spend your summer vacation. But an experience like that just might make the difference between Hawkins being saved and a gargantuan fog monster devouring everyone. While Nancy and Jonathan showed that Upside Down creatures are susceptible to normal physical damage, I’d take a leveled up Eleven over Steve’s baseball bat any day, no matter how cool he looks when swinging it. Whatever Eleven has been doing, we can only hope it results in her having a better hold on her powers, because it looks like they’re very needed.