Toronto’s Nuit Blanche Saw Netflix Recreate ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Riverdale’ Scenery With No Shortage Of Eggos

#Stranger Things #Netflix
10.01.17 18 mins ago

The international all-night arts and far too high teens spectacle that is Nuit Blanche went down in Toronto (among other cities) on Saturday. Among the attractions to gawk at was a special Netflix installation paying homage to Stranger Things as well as a certain Double Digest friendly CW series.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit an interactive exhibit dubbed “The Red Forest” what included a recreation of the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Guests were invited to don a hazmat suit and venture through the installation and enjoy not only the Upside Down, but also the sticky syrup-n-secrets coated forest from Riverdale and a portal into the streaming service’s upcoming film Bright. Riverdale‘s a Netflix property in Canada, so there’s a reason behind the elbow rubbing with Stranger Things.

Based on the avalanche of photos taken from the Red Forest, it seems like folks were happy to stroll into the Upside Down even knowing what we know about this alternate dimension. Mind you, it isn’t all malts and pop hits in seedy lil’ Riverdale either.

"Red Forest" installation at Nuit Blanche in Toronto. #strangerthings #nuitblanche #netflixredforest #waffles

A post shared by Shayma'a Sallaj (@s_kay_s) on

Unravelling the upside down 😊 #strangerthings #netflixredforest #nuitblanche2017

A post shared by Elizabeth Kim (김미선) (@eelizabethkim) on

Warning! #netflixredforest #nuitblanche #toronto

A post shared by Xylia Fraser (@professorx__) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXNUIT BLANCHEStranger ThingsUPSIDE DOWN

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 2 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP