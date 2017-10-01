Meet us in the red forest. No Mouthbreathers allowed. #NetflixRedForest pic.twitter.com/UJro7YXDG5 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) September 30, 2017

The international all-night arts and far too high teens spectacle that is Nuit Blanche went down in Toronto (among other cities) on Saturday. Among the attractions to gawk at was a special Netflix installation paying homage to Stranger Things as well as a certain Double Digest friendly CW series.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit an interactive exhibit dubbed “The Red Forest” what included a recreation of the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Guests were invited to don a hazmat suit and venture through the installation and enjoy not only the Upside Down, but also the sticky syrup-n-secrets coated forest from Riverdale and a portal into the streaming service’s upcoming film Bright. Riverdale‘s a Netflix property in Canada, so there’s a reason behind the elbow rubbing with Stranger Things.

Based on the avalanche of photos taken from the Red Forest, it seems like folks were happy to stroll into the Upside Down even knowing what we know about this alternate dimension. Mind you, it isn’t all malts and pop hits in seedy lil’ Riverdale either.

"Red Forest" installation at Nuit Blanche in Toronto. #strangerthings #nuitblanche #netflixredforest #waffles A post shared by Shayma'a Sallaj (@s_kay_s) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Unravelling the upside down 😊 #strangerthings #netflixredforest #nuitblanche2017 A post shared by Elizabeth Kim (김미선) (@eelizabethkim) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:32am PDT