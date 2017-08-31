Season 1 Of ‘Stranger Things’ Gets The 80s Video Game Treatment In This Refresher From Netflix

#Stranger Things #Netflix
Trending Writer
08.30.17

The Duffer Brothers unleashed a certified pop culture phenomenon last summer with the debut season of Stranger Things. As we all sit cross-legged patiently waiting for season 2 of the streaming supernatural hit to emerge, Netflix is providing a refresher course on what’s gone down wrapped in the charms of an ’80s video game.

Presented like a game you might pick up via Shareware (ask your grandparents), we’re taken level-by-level through the events of the previous season. Just like in real life, Eggos are valuable inventory and moments of pants peeing are frozen in time for bonus points. At the rate we clock through the levels, it’s a bit like a speed run with “sass points” and pudding hoarding stage. No complaints there, of course. It’s nice to get reacquainted with all these moments and find out their corresponding bonus point totals.

While we’re on the subject of getting ready for season 2, Netflix recently dropped a dozen character posters including a few featuring some new faces in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere on October 27. This summer Comic Con trailer teased the same television magic as the first season, so it’s worth getting excited (and occasionally freaked out) about.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXStranger Things

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 7 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP