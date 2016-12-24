Which Horror Movie Will Be Turned Into A TV Show Next?

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Tales From The Crypt’ Reboot Is In Danger Of Dying

12.24.16 17 hours ago

Universal

Bad news, creeps. M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Tales From The Crypt reboot doesn’t appear to be shipshape at the moment.

Bloody Disgusting reports that TNT’s revival of the cherished laughs-n-gasps factory has ceased development with death potentially looming. According to their source, budget issues have derailed the plans for the project. A TNT spokesperson confirmed to Bloody Disgusting that the project is, ahem, not in an ideal place at the moment. The alleged culprit according to the cable network? Rights headaches.

“The underlying rights to this classic, vintage property are complicated. TNT and others have been pursuing a solution for more than a year, with significant progress being made. We look forward to the potential for further active development of this valuable franchise once the clearance process is fully resolved.”

That’s obviously not the sort of thing fans of the series were hoping to here, although we suppose this property is more or less evergreen and can pop up whenever and still be welcomed with open arms. Celebrities getting into goofy gory stories is always an easy sell and with the promise of all those Cryptkeeper puns? *kisses fingers*

(Alternate Possibility: We’re getting a lady Cryptkeeper and TNT knows MRA goofs would riot over it even though we’re talking about a fudgin’ undead monster host.)

Here’s hoping things pan out for the new Crypt and let’s all enjoy some Cryptmas carols as a sign of good faith.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TAGSM NIGHT SHYAMALANNew Tales from the CryptTALES FROM THE CRYPTtnt

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP