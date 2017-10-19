NBC

Plenty of moms have graced our televisions over the years. They’ve come dressed in aprons and high heels, sporting ’70s bell-bottoms and towering blue hair. They’ve been doctors and housewives, witches, small business owners, and genius anthropologists but few have been as real, down-to-earth, and awesome as Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) on Friday Night Lights.

Tami was the kind of mom who supported you no matter what (even when you purposefully crashed your car in order to avoid going back to college), offering love and guidance. But beyond that, she was the TV mom we all hoped for growing up and here are a few times she proved that on the show.

When She Gave A Not-So-Cringeworthy Sex Talk

NBC/Giphy

As awkward as everyone’s “first time” usually is, it has to be just as cringe-worthy for the parents explaining sex to their children. I mean, at least we get a couple of sex-ed classes in middle school to point us in the right direction. There’s no “Bird and the Bees” course for all those poor mom and dads out there fumbling their way through medical jargon, genital hygiene, and safe-sex demonstrations.

Luckily for Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) she had a mom as understanding, sympathetic, and downright reasonable as Tami Taylor. Did Tami completely lose it when she suspected Julie might be giving it up to that lanky, stuttering QB1 Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford)? Sure, but instead of completely shutting down a productive, sex-positive conversation with her daughter and effectively ending any chance that Julie would ever come to her for help in that area again, she decided to actually parent and parent well, reminding Julie that she always had autonomy over her body and the right to say “no.”